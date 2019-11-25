JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for Sensex, Nifty

Catch all the live updates of the stock market here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

BSE, sensex
The Bombay Stock Exchange | Photo: ANI
Markets may continue to consolidate and react to stock-specific developments today.


On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex lost 216 points or 0.53 per cent to end at 40,359 levels, while the broader Nifty50 index ended at 11,914, down 54 points or 0.45 per cent.

The prices were trading near two-month highs helped by expectations of an extension to OPEC+ production cuts. Brent crude futures firmed 19 cents to $63.58, while US crude rose 24 cents to $58.01 a barrel.

On Friday, the rupee settled mildly higher at 71.71 per US dollar.

Asian shares made guarded gains on Monday as investors braced for another week of likely conflicting commentary on the Sino-US trade dispute. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 0.26 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei firmed 0.8 per cent in early trade. 

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.39 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.22 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.16 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

