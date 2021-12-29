MARKETS: Sensex, Nifty in red in pre-open; hint at tepid start

Pre-open session



LIVE market updates: Benchmark indices were trading lower in the pre-open session indicating a tepid start on Wednesday. Both the indices were in red. The was lower 9 points at 57,888, while the Nifty50 was at 17,220, down 13 points.

The benchmark indices may start on a muted note on Wednesday, mirroring the weak sentiment of their global counterparts amid rising threat of the rapidly-spreading omicron variant.

At 8:15 am, the SGX was quoting 17,274, as compared to Nifty's spot close of 17,233 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, SEBI in its board meeting on IPO reforms, as expected, has tightened norms for public share sales. It has prescribed a minimum 5 per cent gap in IPO price bands, extended the lock-in period for anchor investors to 90 days and capped the amount a majority investor can sell through an offer for sale. READ MORE

Among stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra will be in focus today as the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Mahindra Engineering and Chemical Products, has agreed to sell its entire stake aggregating to 49 percent of the paid-up equity share capital held in MahindraTsubaki Conveyor Systems.



Financial stocks will also be watched out for as the RBI has warned that banks' asset quality could get dented and it specifically warned that NBFC asset quality could see a further hit.

Global cues

The benchmark indices in the US had ended on a mixed note, with the S&P 500 registering a new all-time high in intra-day trades. Dow Jones was up 0.3 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped 0.1 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

Oil prices ended with marginal gains on Tuesday despite rapid spread of the Omicron variant. Brent Crude rose 0.4 per cent to $78.94 a barrel, and WTI Crude added 0.5 per cent to $75.98 a barrel.

in Asia too were mixed this morning. Hang Seng had declined 0.7 per cent. Nikkei and Kospi were down 0.5 per cent each, while Shanghai Composite was down 0.2 per cent. Straits Times and Taiwan Weighted, however, were up 0.2 per cent each.

