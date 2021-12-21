MARKETS: SGX Nifty soars 200 pts; MapmyIndia listing, IDBI Bank in focus

-
ALSO READ
Covid LIVE: 8 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra today; 7 from Mumbai
Covid LIVE: 2 more Omicron cases in Mumbai, total 10 in Maharashtra now
Omicron: Europe-like surge may mean 1.4 mn cases a day, says V K Paul
Will classic defensive bets outperform the markets?
Live: UK opens up Covid booster dose to those over 30s in Omicron fight
-
LIVE market updates: Asian markets are seeing a bounce-back rally early on Tuesday as investors continue to assess the spread of the Omicron situation. However, as benchmark indices have breached their key support levels on the downside, they may have an uphill task regaining the momentum.
At 8:15 AM, SGX Nifty was quoting at 16,800 compred with Nifty's spot close of 16,614 on Monday.
New listing
CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia) shall be in focus, as the stock makes its debut on Tuesday. The issue had received an overwhelming response from all sets of investors and was subscribed 154.71 times.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU