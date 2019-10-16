- Will govt meet its fiscal deficit target? Bond traders are too skeptical
- Malaysia offers to increase imports from India after palm oil curbs threat
- KKR consortium cancels biggest Australian Latitude IPO, says report
- Sensex rises 292 points, Nifty ends at 11,428 on optimism of US-China pact
- Corporate tax rate cuts: Mutual funds use rally to offload winners
- Weak demand, margin pressure set to worsen for Cummins India; stock falls
- Options trading gathers steam in Q2; share of cash in average volumes falls
- Sebi formalises graded exit load structure on liquid funds
- Specialty drugs essential for re-rating of Sun Pharma stock, say analysts
- Forex cards are a cheaper, value-loaded option for international travel
MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start to Sensex, Nifty
Catch all the live updates of the stock market here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
September quarter earnings, development in the US-China trade negotiations, oil price movement, the rupee's trajectory against the dollar, and foreign fund flow will guide investors' sentiment.
On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 292 points or 0.76 per cent to end at 38,506.09 levels while the NSE's Nifty50 index closed above the crucial 11,400-mark at 11,428.30, up 87 points or 0.77 per cent.
The rupee dived 31 paise to end at a nearly one-month low of Rs 71.54 against the US currency due to heavy dollar buying amid fresh concerns over the progress of China-US trade talks.
EARNINGS TODAY
About 11 companies, including Mindtree, are scheduled to declare their Q2 earnings later in the day.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares took off on Wednesday as Britain and the EU made headway on a Brexit deal ahead of a leaders’ summit slated for Thursday and Friday.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.3 per cent. Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.7 per cent, Australian shares added 0.9 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI index climbed 0.7 per cent.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start to the day.
On Wall Street, shares settled higher during the overnight trade on Tuesday. The Dow Jones gained 0.89 per cent, the S&P500 added 1 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite settled 1.24 per cent higher.
In the commodities market, Brent crude added 21 cents to $58.94.
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
