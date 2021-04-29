- IPO Street: Zomato proposed offering ranks third on the league table
- Strong earnings reported by financial sector companies spur indices
- US stocks mixed, treasuries drop after Fed keeps rates pinned near zero
- Market Wrap, April 28: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Precious metals: Gold plunges by Rs 505, silver declines by Rs 828
- Anupam Rasayan hits 52-week high on securing order worth Rs 1,100 crore
- Covid-led record defaults cloud India's resilient equities, bonds
- SBI board approves to raise $2 billion through bonds in FY22; stock up 3%
- Axis Bank Q4: Growth accelerates but sustainability is key, say analysts
- Bajaj Auto Q4 Preview: Analysts fear Ebitda margin fall despite price hike
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty surges over 100 pts; RIL, HUL, Bajaj Auto in focus
LIVE market update: Volatility could mark the session on account of the April F&O expiry
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Meanwhile, volatility could mark the session on account of the April f&o expiry.
Earnings today
HUL, Bajaj Auto, Titan, Ambuja Cements, Inox Leisure, Bank of Maharashtra and Rain Industries are among 36 companies slated to post their March quarter results today.
Analysts expect HUL to post high double-digit growth in both net profit and revenues of the company on a yearly basis, supported by a lower base and improved traction in the out of home (OOH) and personal care segments. READ HERE
Bajaj Auto is expected to post a solid growth in revenue and sales volume. However, the company’s Ebitda margin could come under pressure due to higher commodity prices and lower product mix on a quarterly basis, say analysts. READ HERE
Global cues
In global markets, Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve held interest rates and its monthly bond-buying program steady and gave no sign it was ready to reduce its support for the recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.48%, the S&P 500 lost 0.08% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.28%.
In early trade today, US equity futures extended gains sparked by robust earnings from technology heavyweights and Asian stocks were steady Thursday as President Joe Biden laid out a $1.8 trillion social-support plan. Investors in the meantime will also keep an eye out for the US GDP data slated to be out today.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.7% and South Korea’s Kospi Index rose 0.1%.
(With inputs from Reuters)
