MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty surges over 100 pts; RIL, HUL, Bajaj Auto in focus

LIVE market update: Volatility could mark the session on account of the April F&O expiry

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock markets LIVE updates: Supported by the US Fed decision to keep policy loose and firm global markets cues, benchmark indices eyed a gap-up start to Thursday's trade with SGX Nifty ruling 138 points higher at 14,983 around 7.40 am.

Meanwhile, volatility could mark the session on account of the April f&o expiry.

Earnings today
HUL, Bajaj Auto, Titan, Ambuja Cements, Inox Leisure, Bank of Maharashtra and Rain Industries are among 36 companies slated to post their March quarter results today.

Analysts expect HUL to post high double-digit growth in both net profit and revenues of the company on a yearly basis, supported by a lower base and improved traction in the out of home (OOH) and personal care segments. READ HERE

Bajaj Auto is expected to post a solid growth in revenue and sales volume. However, the company’s Ebitda margin could come under pressure due to higher commodity prices and lower product mix on a quarterly basis, say analysts. READ HERE

Global cues
In global markets, Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve held interest rates and its monthly bond-buying program steady and gave no sign it was ready to reduce its support for the recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.48%, the S&P 500 lost 0.08% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.28%.

In early trade today, US equity futures extended gains sparked by robust earnings from technology heavyweights and Asian stocks were steady Thursday as President Joe Biden laid out a $1.8 trillion social-support plan. Investors in the meantime will also keep an eye out for the US GDP data slated to be out today.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.7% and South Korea’s Kospi Index rose 0.1%.

(With inputs from Reuters)

