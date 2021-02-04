JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Tepid start on cards; SBI, Hero Moto to report Q3 nos today

Stock market updates: In early trade, Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 9 points lower at 14,820 indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Indian markets

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market LIVE updates: After three-staright days of gains, markets may turn to consolidation at current levels amid mixed global cues, weekly F&O expiry, and Q3 results.

At 7.20 am, Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 9 points lower at 14,820 indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Indian markets.

Earnings today
SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Power, HPCL, NTPC, Tata Power, Godrej Properties and Zee Entertainment are among 105 firms set to post their December quarter numbers today.

Most analysts expect SBI's profit after tax to decline anywhere between 15 per cent and 58 per cent on a yearly basis during the quarter under review while they expect the PSU lender's loan book to grow by 7 per cent yearly and around 3 per cent quarterly. READ MORE

Global cues
In the overnight session, US markets ended mixed with Dow and S&P500 extending their gains to the third day following a sharp rally in Alphabet shares post strong December quarter numbers. However, weakness in Amazon.com shares dragged Nasdaq lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.12 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.10 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.02 per cent.

Meanwhile, in Asia, markets came under pressure as a mixed Wall Street session gave investors few immediate reasons to increase their risk positions following the recent social media-driven trading chaos.

The Australian S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.34 per cent during early trade and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.35 per cent. South Korea's Kospi shed 1.03 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

