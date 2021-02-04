- Sensex ends above 50K for first time, soars 9% in three trading sessions
- EM stocks may have already peaked for the year, says Morgan Stanley
- Indices extend post-Budget bull run; D-Street's ascent to mount 50,000
- Investor wealth soars over Rs 12.31 trn in 3 days; m-cap at record high
- Banking stocks: Street step-siding the brewing retail-loan stress
- Future Retail shares decline 5%; other group stocks also tumble
- Sebi bans Dezire Research, its proprietor from securities market
- After strong Q3 show, Jubilant FoodWorks is back in expansion mode
- PI Industries: Reaping gains from sustained growth across businesses
- Sebi bars Kishore Biyani from accessing securities market for one year
MARKET LIVE: Tepid start on cards; SBI, Hero Moto to report Q3 nos today
Stock market updates: In early trade, Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 9 points lower at 14,820 indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Indian markets
At 7.20 am, Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 9 points lower at 14,820 indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Indian markets.
Earnings today
SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Power, HPCL, NTPC, Tata Power, Godrej Properties and Zee Entertainment are among 105 firms set to post their December quarter numbers today.
Most analysts expect SBI's profit after tax to decline anywhere between 15 per cent and 58 per cent on a yearly basis during the quarter under review while they expect the PSU lender's loan book to grow by 7 per cent yearly and around 3 per cent quarterly. READ MORE
Global cues
(With inputs from Reuters)
In the overnight session, US markets ended mixed with Dow and S&P500 extending their gains to the third day following a sharp rally in Alphabet shares post strong December quarter numbers. However, weakness in Amazon.com shares dragged Nasdaq lower.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.12 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.10 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.02 per cent.
Meanwhile, in Asia, markets came under pressure as a mixed Wall Street session gave investors few immediate reasons to increase their risk positions following the recent social media-driven trading chaos.
The Australian S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.34 per cent during early trade and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.35 per cent. South Korea's Kospi shed 1.03 per cent.
