MARKET LIVE: Indices may start 2021 at new record highs; auto stks in focus
LIVE stock market updates: Amid thin trade, owing to holiday in Asian markets on account of New Year, SGX Nifty was trading 20 points higher at 14,035 in early deals
Markets ended CY20 with double digit gains for second straight year, while also logging their best returns since 2017. Riding on the back of strong liquidity owing to loose monetary policies and weakening of the US dollar, the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 surged around 16 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, in 2020. In the broader market, the S&P BSE500 gained 20 per cent in CY20 and recorded its best performance in the past three years. Moreover, the S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE Small-cap indices have rallied 18 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively in CY20.
In 2021, Union Budget for FY22, Covid-19 vaccination rollout, central banks' policies across the globe, economic recovery, and corporate earnings will be guide the markets' trajectory.
Wall Street on Thursday
Wall Street bid adieu to 2020 on a strong as all three major indices gained ground, with Dow and S&P 500 picking up steam in the session’s final minutes to exit 2020 at record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.65%, the S&P 500 gained 0.64% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.14%.
(With inputs from Reuters)
