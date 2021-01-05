JUST IN
MARKETS: SGX Nifty tanks 100 pts on weak global cues; HDFC, DHFL in focus

LIVE stock market update: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England into a new national lockdown to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases, fuelled by a more transmissible variant of the virus

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Live market updates: A gap-down start is in the offing for the Indian markets on Tuesday on the back of a weak set of global cues. That apart, investors will also track Covid vaccination and Budget-related newsflow. 

At 7:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was trading 107 points lower at 14,070 as compared to Nifty futures' previous close.

Global sell-off
 
Rising coronavirus infection and uncertainty about Senate runoffs in Georgia -- which could have a big impact on incoming US President Joe Biden's economic policies -- sent Wall Street sharply lower on Monday. The Dow Jones fell 1.27 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.49 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped by 1.48 per cent.

Moreover, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England into a new national lockdown to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases, fuelled by a more transmissible variant of the virus.

A weak Wall Street close and the UK lockdown sent Asian shares lower on Tuesday. Australian stocks fell 0.25 per cent, Korea's Kospi was down 0.3 per cent and Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.2 per cent. Hang Seng tumbled nearly 1 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

