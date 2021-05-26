JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a negative start for Sensex, Nifty

Stock market LIVE: A total of 52 companies including Berger Paints, BPCL, Burger King India, and Pfizer are slated to report their March quarter results today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Domestic equity markets are expected to track global cues on Wednesday to sail through the day as domestic triggers remain largely muted. The SGX Nifty, the Singaporean Exchange for Nifty futures, indicated a flat-to-negative start on Dalal Street. 

Easing of yields on longer-dated US Treasuries, now at fresh two-week low of 1.557 per cent, and any newsflow on unlocking of states fro Covid-19 restrictions back home may trigger a rally in stocks.

Results today

A total of 52 companies including Berger Paints, BPCL, Burger King India, and Pfizer are slated to report their March quarter results today.

Global cues

This follows a flat close on Wall Street overnight where the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.24 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.21 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.03 per cent.
 
In Asia, stocks eked out slim gains with Japan’s Topix index up 0.1 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index being flat, South Korea’s Kospi index rising 0.3 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index adding 0.5 per cent, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index increased 0.4 per cent.

