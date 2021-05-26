- Nifty closes in on fresh record high; Sensex ends 14 pts higher at 50,637
- India is first pick among Asia emerging markets for Morgan Stanley
- Increased sustainability disclosures to give leg-up to ESG funds
- Amara Raja Batteries stock falls 6.5% in intraday trade on block deals
- CG Consumer well placed to gain share on demand recovery across categories
- Sebi to empanel auditors to conduct forensic audits of listed companies
- Adani Total, Apollo Hospitals, Chola could move to MF large-cap universe
- Market Wrap Podcast, May 25: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- RIL, TCS, Infy and SBI common thread in India's m-cap milestones
- High commodity prices may not dent Nifty FY22 earnings much: Report
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a negative start for Sensex, Nifty
Stock market LIVE: A total of 52 companies including Berger Paints, BPCL, Burger King India, and Pfizer are slated to report their March quarter results today
MARKET LIVE | Q4 Results | Tata Steel
Easing of yields on longer-dated US Treasuries, now at fresh two-week low of 1.557 per cent, and any newsflow on unlocking of states fro Covid-19 restrictions back home may trigger a rally in stocks.
Results today
A total of 52 companies including Berger Paints, BPCL, Burger King India, and Pfizer are slated to report their March quarter results today.
Global cues
This follows a flat close on Wall Street overnight where the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.24 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.21 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.03 per cent.
In Asia, stocks eked out slim gains with Japan’s Topix index up 0.1 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index being flat, South Korea’s Kospi index rising 0.3 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index adding 0.5 per cent, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index increased 0.4 per cent.
