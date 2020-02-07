- MARKET LIVE: December quarter results, global cues to steer indices today
- Delhi poll outcome at best may see a knee-jerk reaction in markets
- Dabur, Nestle and Britannia: FMCG on course for Nifty inclusion hat-trick
- Lupin faces regulatory challenges; high costs hit profit margins in Q3
- Eicher Motors may face speed breaker on margin front; stock rises 4%
- Sebi issues guidelines for alternative investment funds benchmarking
- Markets continue to rally on RBI policy fillip; Sensex rises 164 points
- This decade-old Sebi guideline is holding up much-awaited SBI Cards IPO
- This is how you can protect your e-wallet from new wave of KYC frauds
- Monetary policy a breather for banks; easing CRR can improve margins
Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Markets
With mega events like the Union Budget and the RBI policy decision behind them, investors on Friday are likely to stick to global cues, corporate results, and stock-specific action for market direction.
Besides, traders will also track the Rupee's trajectory, oil price movement, and foreign fund flow for further cues.
Benchmark indices extended their winning streak into the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. Sensex closed at 41,306, up 163 points while Nifty ended the day with a gain of 49 points.
EARNINGS ALERT
A total of 202 companies including Britannia Industries, Emami, ACC, and NTPC are scheduled to announce their December quarter results today.
DELHI ELECTIONS AND MARKETS
Investors will also keep an eye on the Delhi Assembly polls to be held tomorrow but analysts say at best the poll results can trigger a knee-jerk reaction in the markets that can be used to buy for the long-term. READ MORE
GLOBAL CUES
US stocks gained for a fourth straight session on Thursday and Wall Street’s main indexes hit record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.33 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.67 per cent.
A mid-week rally in Asian share markets halted on Friday and oil prices steadied as the growing death toll and economic damage from a new virus spreading from China curbed further gains. The death toll in mainland China rose to 636, more than doubling in just under a week, with the number of infections at 31,161.
In commodities, brent price was hovering around $55.12 per barrel mark.
(With inputs from Reuters)
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.5 per cent on Friday. Japan's Nikkei and Korea's Kospi headed lower in morning trade, but are on track for their best week of the year after earlier rises. The SGX Nifty is indicating a flat start for Sensex and Nifty today.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
