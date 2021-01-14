JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Indices may remain volatile today; Wipro, Infy, SAIL on radar

Stock market LIVE updates: Market participants would react to Infosys and Wipro's Q3FY21 results that largely beat Street estimates on all fronts

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Infosys

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET LIVE:Sensex,Nifty,markets today,Infosys,Wipro,Q3 results,SAIL,Trump
Stock market LIVE updates: Domestic equity markets may remain volatile on Thursday as investors adjust their positions for the weekly F&O expiry later today. That apart, global cues, stock-specific triggers and macro data along with Q3 earnings are likely to guide the Indian markets.

Market participants would react to Infosys and Wipro's Q3FY21 results that largely beat Street estimates on all fronts and were declared post market-hours. Infosys on Wednesday raised its full-year revenue and margin guidance after posting 16.6 per cent growth in net profit in the quarter ended December (Q3). READ MORE

Wipro, meanwhile, posted 20.9-per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,968 crore for the December quarter. READ MORE

Den Networks, HFCL, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Tata Steel Long Products, Websol Energy System and Digicontent will announce their quarterly earnings on January 14.

Global cues

In overnight trade, Wall Street closed mixed as investors waited for details of the next US fiscal stimulus plan, expected to be announced by President-elect Joe Biden later today. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.03%, the S&P 500 gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.43 per cent.

Meanwhile, in Asia, markets eked out gains even as political events in Washington culminated in the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Japan’s Topix index added 0.5 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3 per cent. S&P 500 futures gained 0.2 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)


CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh