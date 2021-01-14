- Markets end on flat note; Sensex falls 25 points, Nifty ends at 14,565
- Nestle's outlook crunchy as ever, room for firm to go deeper into rural mkt
- Record deal wins offer revenue visibility for Infosys in next 3 quarters
- Sebi proposes to separate KYC and account opening process
- Hike in FPI limit, improving outlook positive signals for Bharti Airtel
- Sebi bars TV anchor Hemant Ghai, wife and mother for 'fraud in trading'
- Wealthy investors rework portfolios amid sharp run-up in equities
- Market Wrap, Jan 13: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Sebi reduces application and registration fee for investment advisors
- Mrs. Bectors Food stock hits lowest level since listing amid profit booking
MARKET LIVE: Indices may remain volatile today; Wipro, Infy, SAIL on radar
Stock market LIVE updates: Market participants would react to Infosys and Wipro's Q3FY21 results that largely beat Street estimates on all fronts
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Infosys
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Market participants would react to Infosys and Wipro's Q3FY21 results that largely beat Street estimates on all fronts and were declared post market-hours. Infosys on Wednesday raised its full-year revenue and margin guidance after posting 16.6 per cent growth in net profit in the quarter ended December (Q3). READ MORE
Wipro, meanwhile, posted 20.9-per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,968 crore for the December quarter. READ MORE
Den Networks, HFCL, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Tata Steel Long Products, Websol Energy System and Digicontent will announce their quarterly earnings on January 14.
Global cues
In overnight trade, Wall Street closed mixed as investors waited for details of the next US fiscal stimulus plan, expected to be announced by President-elect Joe Biden later today. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.03%, the S&P 500 gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.43 per cent.
Meanwhile, in Asia, markets eked out gains even as political events in Washington culminated in the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Japan’s Topix index added 0.5 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3 per cent. S&P 500 futures gained 0.2 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More