MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a tepid start for Sensex, Nifty

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Indian markets could have a muted start on Monday as investors may track losses in the Asian markets. 

Stocks and oil fell while safe-haven gold rose on Monday as the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak surpassed the SARS epidemic, raising alarm bells about its severity, Reuters reported.

On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex today slipped 164 points or 0.4 per cent to settle at 41,142, while the broader Nifty50 index ended at 12,086, down 51.55 points or 0.42 per cent. 

EARNINGS ALERT

GAIL, Indiabulls Realty, MRF, and Nalco are among the 230 companies that are scheduled to report their December quarter numbers today.

GLOBAL MARKETS

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tumbled 0.7 per cent. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.8 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI was off 1.4 per cent. Australian shares eased 0.5 per cent.

In the early trade, SGX Nifty was at 12,065 level, down 19 points or 0.16 per cent, indicating a muted start  for the indices.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.9 per cent, the S&P 500 declined 0.5 per cent, while the Nasdaq dropped 0.5 per cent during the overnight trade on Friday.

(With inputs from Reuters)

