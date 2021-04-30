JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty tumbles nearly 200 pts; RIL to report Q4 nos today

LIVE market update: A total of 27 companies are slated to post their March quarter numbers including Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank, Marico and Can Fin Homes

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock markets LIVE update: Unfavourable global market cues, unabated rise in Covid cases and hiccups in vaccination drive are among factors that are likely to drive Indian markets lower on Friday after four straight sessions of gains this week. Furthermore, stock-specific action is expected to influence market trajectory on an earnings heavy day.

At 8.05 am, SGX Nifty was ruling 190 points lower at 14,740, indicating a gap-down start to the May F&O series.

Earnings today
A total of 27 companies are slated to post their March quarter numbers including Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank, Marico and Can Fin Homes.

Mukesh Ambani-led RIL is expected to witness an increase of 8 per cent (on average) in its consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) in the March quarter (Q4), led by a strong improvement in the profit of Jio, its telecom business.
 
Global cues
On the global market front, US stocks rose to a record as investors digested the latest batch of corporate earnings and data that showed the American economy gained steam in the first three months of the year.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, the Nasdaq 100 added 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%.

However, Asian markets failed to mirror the sentiment and started on a weak note as China’s crackdown on technology firms dented sentiment. While Japan's Nikkei index was steady, Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6%, Hang Seng Index slid 1.2%  and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.6%. S&P futures also declined 0.2%.


 

