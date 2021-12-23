MARKETS: Sensex rises 250 pts, Nifty above 17,000; Metals, PSBs lead

Opening Bell LIVE market updates: In line with positive global market trends, the benchmark indices opened higher and rose up to 0.5% on Thursday. The surged 261 points to quote at 57,224 level while the Nifty50 was at 17,039, up 83 points.

In the broader markets, the MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.6 per cent each.

LIVE market updates: Headline indices were higher in pre-open trade. The was up around 300 points at 57,222 and the reclaimed the 17,000 mark.

=======================================================================: The benchmark indices are likely to stay firm for a third consecutive day. At 8:20 AM, SGX indicated a start above 17,000 for the Index.However, the RBI's views on possible global headwinds amid the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus variant (Omicron) may keep indices volatile.

New listing

Health Services will make its debut on the bourses today. The had received strong response with over 52 times subscription and demand up to 111 times from QIBs. The Grey Market Premium (GMP) indicates a strong start for the shares, a likely 15-20 per cent premium to its issue price of Rs 796 per share.

Primary Market Update

CMS Info Systems continued to receive slow response to its initial public sale of shares.

At the end of Day 2 of the offer period, the issue was subscribed just 52 per cent, with retail quota fully subscribed.

Global cues

Overnight, the US extended their winning run to the second straight day on hopes of a year-end rally. The Dow Jones gained 0.7 per cent. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were up 1 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

This morning, the Asian were also seen trading with marginal gains. Nikkei and Straits Times were up 0.4 per cent each, while Taiwan had gained 0.6 per cent. Others like Shanghai, Hang Seng and Kospi were up 0.1-0.3 per cent each.