- Crucial Diwali for jewellers: Will consumers lift demand for the industry?
- Mining entities in Karnataka expect iron ore prices to drop further
- GDP data, market performance have little correlation: ICICI Securities
- ACC's numbers revive hopes for cement stocks amid subdued July-Sept quarter
- SBI Life: Street upbeat over sturdy H1FY20; stock hits all-time high
- MFs up the ante on private banks, increase weight to nearly 21%
- Low delivery-based volumes underscore bearish sentiment in markets
- NCDEX's turnover halved in two weeks over castor seed futures default
- Market Wrap, Oct 16: Sensex gains 93 pts, Nifty ends at 11,472
- GIC Re, New India Assurance soar 20% in range-bound market
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Corporate results and global cues will give direction to the markets today.
Mid-sized information technology (IT) services firm Mindtree yesterday posted 34.6 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 135 crore for the second quarter of FY20 when compared with the corresponding period of the previous financial year. READ MORE
RESULTS TODAY
Today, as many as 19 companies, including DHFL, PVR, TVS Motor, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises, are scheduled to announce their September quarter results today.
GLOBAL CUES
Wall Street lost ground on Wednesday as weak U.S. economic data and simmering geopolitical tensions spooked buyers away from the equities market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.08 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.3 per cent.
Asian stocks barely moved on Thursday while sterling was volatile as negotiations on a Brexit deal continued. Both MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan and Japan's Nikkei were little changed in early trade.
Oil prices slid on Thursday after industry data showed a larger-than-expected build-up in stocks in the United States. Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures dipped 40 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $59.02 a barrel.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More