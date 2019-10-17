JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, Mindtree, dhfl, pvr, tvs motor, zeel, nalco
Corporate results and global cues will give direction to the markets today.

Mid-sized information technology (IT) services firm Mindtree yesterday posted 34.6 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 135 crore for the second quarter of FY20 when compared with the corresponding period of the previous financial year. READ MORE

Today, as many as 19 companies, including DHFL, PVR, TVS Motor, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises, are scheduled to announce their September quarter results today.

Wall Street lost ground on Wednesday as weak U.S. economic data and simmering geopolitical tensions spooked buyers away from the equities market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.08 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.3 per cent.

Asian stocks barely moved on Thursday while sterling was volatile as negotiations on a Brexit deal continued. Both MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan and Japan's Nikkei were little changed in early trade.

Oil prices slid on Thursday after industry data showed a larger-than-expected build-up in stocks in the United States. Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures dipped 40 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $59.02 a barrel.

