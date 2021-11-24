MARKETS: Indices eyeing positive start; ZEE, Bharti Airtel in focus

LIVE market updates: The may look to extend the pull-back rally in trades on Wednesday backed by some positive flow for select index heavyweights.

At 08:10 AM, the SGX Nifty November futures quoted at 17,570 as against the spot close of 17,503 on Tuesday.

Technically, the current pull-back is likely to face strong resistance around 17,800-17,850 levels. On the downside, the Nifty may test 17,050-odd levels.

Global markets

The Wall Street ended mixed and the dollar slipped from a 16-month high on Tuesday as investors positioned for a likely rate hike in 2022 after Powell's nomination for a second term. The Dow Jones gained 0.6 per cent, and the S&P 500 added 0.2 per cent. Nasdaq, however, retreated 0.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, the in Asia this morning were marginally positive. Hang Seng, Kospi and Taiwan were up 0.1 per cent each. Shanghai Composite and Straits Times had gained 0.2 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively. Nikkei, however, was down 0.6 per cent.