MARKET LIVE: Sensex rises 200 points, Nifty reclaims 16,550 in pre-open

Stock market LIVE: Asian stocks rose as traders sought to take advantage of last week's selloff while weighing risks from the delta virus strain and China's regulatory curbs

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: After two days of selling pressure, markets are likely to gain their mojo back, tracking an upbeat global sentiment. At 7.30 am, SGX Nifty was up 160 points at 16,565, indicating a gap-up start for the benchmark indices.

Globally, Asian stocks rose as traders sought to take advantage of last week’s selloff while weighing risks from the delta virus strain and China’s regulatory curbs. Japan's Nikkei was up 1.6 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.3 per cent and South Korea's Kospi rose 1.43 per cent. US equity futures also traded marginally higher.

