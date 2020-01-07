JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests strong start for indices; oil prices steady

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Recovery in global markets and steady crude oil prices may bring some solace to the domestic markets on Tuesday, a day after equities posted their biggest fall in four months amid worries about the impact of escalating US–Iran tensions on oil prices and its implications for the rupee and fiscal deficit.

However, reports that government is likely to cut spending for the current fiscal year to curb deficit as it faces one of the biggest tax shortfalls in recent years are expected to weigh on investor sentiment.

In company-specific news, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will not be the first one to kick-start the earnings season among information technology (IT) services firms in the third quarter (Q3) of 2019-20. HERE'S WHY

GLOBAL CUES

Asian shares rebounded on Tuesday as a day passed without a new escalation in the Middle East and Wall Street erased early losses to end in the black as tech stocks climbed. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3 per cent, after a 0.7 per cent drop the previous session. Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.5 per cent and South Korea 0.6 per cent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 held steady.

Oil prices steadied after Brent touched above $70 a barrel on Monday amid Middle East tensions. At 06:50 am, Brent crude futures were trading 0.44 per cent lower at $68.61.

