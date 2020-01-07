- India's broader market more vulnerable than ever to a spike in crude prices
- US-Iran tensions: Investors become poorer by over Rs 3 trn in 2 days
- US-Iran tensions send oil prices soaring, rupee may have a tough year ahead
- US-Iran conflict: Price concerns grow over US threat of sanctions on Iraq
- US-Iran conflict: Oil rally has a crude impact on India Inc's key sectors
- Sensex falls 788 pts amid US-Iran tensions, Nifty ends below 12,000-mark
- Equity capital markets proceeds up 38% at $21.4 billion in 2019
- Gold price, valuation hurdle for Titan stock; firm outperforms market
- Stay diversified with multi-asset funds, invest with 5-10 years in mind
- Sensex crashes 788 points, suffers worst loss in 6 months on US-Iran tussle
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests strong start for indices; oil prices steady
Catch all the live market action here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Recovery in global markets and steady crude oil prices may bring some solace to the domestic markets on Tuesday, a day after equities posted their biggest fall in four months amid worries about the impact of escalating US–Iran tensions on oil prices and its implications for the rupee and fiscal deficit.
However, reports that government is likely to cut spending for the current fiscal year to curb deficit as it faces one of the biggest tax shortfalls in recent years are expected to weigh on investor sentiment.
In company-specific news, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will not be the first one to kick-start the earnings season among information technology (IT) services firms in the third quarter (Q3) of 2019-20. HERE'S WHY
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares rebounded on Tuesday as a day passed without a new escalation in the Middle East and Wall Street erased early losses to end in the black as tech stocks climbed. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3 per cent, after a 0.7 per cent drop the previous session. Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.5 per cent and South Korea 0.6 per cent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 held steady.
Oil prices steadied after Brent touched above $70 a barrel on Monday amid Middle East tensions. At 06:50 am, Brent crude futures were trading 0.44 per cent lower at $68.61.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More