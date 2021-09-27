JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates gap-up start; Info Edge, ZEEL in focus

Stock market Live: Asian markets are trading higher; US indices close mixed on Friday

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Live market updates: The benchmark indices look set to kick off the week on an upbeat note, tracking positive cues from global peers although oil prices at a 3-year high could roil the sentiments. At 8.15 am, the SGX Nifty was up 98 points at 17,956, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian indices.

Last week, Sensex had scaled the 60,000-mark for the first time and ended with a weekly gain of 1,032 points at 60,048. Meanwhile, Nifty50 had surged 268 points to 17,853.

Global Markets
The Asian markets were higher in Monday morning trade as investors were monitoring the stocks related to China Evergrande Group. The broader Hang Seng index in Hong Kong gained 0.29 per cent. Mainland Chinese stocks were mixed, with the Shanghai composite fractionally lower while the Shenzhen component rose 0.43%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.31 per cent while the Topix index advanced 0.39 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.56 per cent. 

On Friday, the US indices largely ended in the green with the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 0.1 per cent, the S&P 500 0.15 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite 0.03 per cent.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

