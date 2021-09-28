- Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, RIL, RBL Bank, Adani Enterprises, Raymond
- MARKET LIVE: Indices may see a muted start; Raymond, REC, RIL in focus
- Growth revival and impact on volume growth may help HUL stock to shine
- Indian firms in MSCI among oldest but things changing, shows data
- Sensex, Nifty tick higher to fresh records; auto stocks in top gear
- Private bank stocks may be headed higher on hopes of buoyant Q2 and Q3
- HDFC Bank raises Rs 5,000 crore through bond issue
- Sebi beefs up risk management norms, asks MFs to appoint dedicated officer
- Sebi seeks to hike net worth requirement for brokers as defaults spike
- HDFC plans Rs 6,000 crore bond issue to shore up long-term resources
MARKET LIVE: Sensex adds 200 points in pre-open; Nifty tops 17,900
Stock market LIVE: Asian Markets are trading lower, while US markets ended mixed
LIVE market updates: The benchmark indices may open flat with a positive bias on Tuesday amid tepid Asian cues. At 08:20 am, the SGX Nifty was up 31 points at 17,887.
Global Market
Overnight, the Dow Jones added 0.2 per cent, while Nasdaq and the S&P 500 index slipped 0.3 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. Tech shares, hurt by rising Treasury yields, weighed on equities.
In Asia, the stocks were mostly down on Tuesday with investors digesting soaring U.S. Treasury yields alongside an oil rally that triggered inflationary concerns. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.68 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.82 per cent. In Australia, the ASX 200 fell 0.87 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.60 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite inched down 0.11 per cent.
