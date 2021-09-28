JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex adds 200 points in pre-open; Nifty tops 17,900

Stock market LIVE: Asian Markets are trading lower, while US markets ended mixed

MARKET LIVE | Sensex | Nifty

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market, markets
LIVE market updates: The benchmark indices may open flat with a positive bias on Tuesday amid tepid Asian cues. At 08:20 am, the SGX Nifty was up 31 points at 17,887.

Global Market
Overnight, the Dow Jones added 0.2 per cent, while Nasdaq and the S&P 500 index slipped 0.3 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. Tech shares, hurt by rising Treasury yields, weighed on equities. 

In Asia, the stocks were mostly down on Tuesday with investors digesting soaring U.S. Treasury yields alongside an oil rally that triggered inflationary concerns. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.68 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.82 per cent. In Australia, the ASX 200 fell 0.87 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.60 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite inched down 0.11 per cent.

