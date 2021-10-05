- Market Ahead Podcast, Oct 5: Top factors that could guide markets today
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye gap-down start amid global market rout
Stock market LIVE: Asian markets trade lower following overnight losses on Wall Street
Live market updates: The domestic benchmark indices may see a negative opening amid weak cues from global markets and rising crude oil prices. At 8.20 am, SGX Nifty was down 113 points at 17,597, indicating a gap-down start for the benchmark indices.
Asian markets were trading lower following overnight losses on Wall Street. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dropped 3.21 per cent. The Topix index also declined 2.05 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi shed 2.16 per cent. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong dropped 0.7 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.95 per cent lower.
Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.94 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.30 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.14 per cent.
