- Corporate bond issuances on the upswing, reach Rs 5.45 trillion till August
- Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital inches closer to exiting mutual fund biz
- Earnings rebound seen for PFC, REC by 2020-21 on 50-60% NPA provision
- Analysts positive on Voltas despite slowdown, see growth in projects, ACs
- MFs get first lot of dues from Essel on 8.7% Zee Entertainment stake sale
- Stock, forex, bond markets shut today on account of Muharram
- Industry group pitches for removal of surcharge on category III AIFs
- Planning to buy term insurance? Restrict premium to 5% of annual income
- Asset sale boost for Dilip Buildcon; stock gains more than 10%
- Equity flows inch higher as investors pump money to make most of correction
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will look at global cues, oil price movement, rupee trajectory, foreign fund flow, and stock-specific development for market direction today.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the government would respond to the demands of the automobile industry, which is facing the worst slump in two decades. Sitharaman said that any call on a possible rate cut on cars would be taken by the GST Council at its meeting in Goa next week. READ MORE
YES Bank will be in focus in today's session after reports suggested that Rana Kapoor, the bank's co-founder, was in talks with One97 Communications, owner of Paytm, to sell his stake in the private sector lender. Kapoor and his associate entities owned 10.6 per cent in the bank at the end of June 2019. READ MORE
GLOBAL CUES
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended little changed on Tuesday. The Dow Jones rose 0.28 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.04 per cent. Stocks in Asia edged higher on Wednesday. In early trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 per cent while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.32 per cent.
Oil prices held firm near their highest levels in six weeks despite small losses on Tuesday. Brent crude futures rose 0.82 per cent to $62.89 a barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters)
