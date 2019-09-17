- Equitas Holdings stock tanks after Sebi rejects listing proposal for SFB
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for benchmark indices
Oil price movement, Rupee's trajectory, US Fed meet, and global cues will be the top factors that will influence the market direction today.
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX Nifty) are trading 11 points lower at 10,994, indicating a flat to lower opening for domestic indices.
GLOBAL CUES
Most of Wall Street fell on Monday. The Dow Jones fell 0.5 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.3 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.28 per cent. Asian stocks were also subdued in Tuesday's early trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1 per cent, while Australian shares were down 0.18 per cent. Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX Nifty) are trading 11 points lower at 10,994, indicating a flat to lower opening for domestic indices.
OIL CHECK
Oil fell more than 1 per cent on Tuesday after surging nearly 15% on Monday as the United States flagged the possible release of crude reserves, but the threat of military action over the attacks on Saudi oil facilities kept prices elevated. Brent crude was down 77 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $68.25 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was down 82 cents, or 1.3 per cent, at $62.08 a barrel.
