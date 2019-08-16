- Miko raises $7.5 million in Series-A funding from Chiratae Ventures
- Key deals last week: International Finance-Srinivasa Farms, and more
- New age businesses see private equity investment multiply fourfold
- Godrej Fund Management plans to launch another office development fund
- More Blackstone joint ventures to hit real estate investment trust market
- Market share loss dents Shree Cement's June quarter performance
- Equity schemes in the red following poor show, regulatory changes
- NBFC-Microfinance institutions top in market share: Here're the details
- NBFCs will be in goodwill hunting mode for some time to come: Experts
- I-Day gift to farmers: IFFCO cuts complex fertilisers rate by Rs 50 per bag
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices
Global cues and report of a possible stimulus package by the government to counter the economic slowdown will be the biggest factors giving direction to the markets today.
As per reports, the government might soon provide a broad stimulus package or a sector-specific booster dose. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meet with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and officials of her ministry on Thursday. There might also be some relief to foreign portfolio investors from the super-rich surcharge. READ MORE
Globally, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he believed China wanted to make a trade deal and that the dispute would be fairly short. Beijing, however, vowed to counter the latest tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods but called on the United States to meet it halfway on a potential trade deal.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The US indices were lifted by upbeat retail sales data on Thursday. The Dow rose 0.39 per cent to 25,579, the S&P 500 gained 0.25 per cent to 2,848, and the Nasdaq dropped 0.09 per cent to 7,767.
Asian shares were heading for weekly losses on Friday amid conflicting messages on the Sino-US trade war. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.17 per cent. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.5 per cent, while Australia was heading for a weekly drubbing of 2.7 per cent.
