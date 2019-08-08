JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Corporate earnings and global cues will be the biggest factors giving direction to the markets today.

Market participants will continue to track the Kashmir situation, the progress in monsoon, foreign fund flow, rupee's trajectory, and oil price movement.

SGX Nifty is indicating a flat start for domestic indices.
 
GLOBAL CUES

The US markets fell on Wednesday as investors rushed into the safety of US government bonds, fearing that the US-China trade war will inflict broad damage on the global economy. The Dow fell 0.09 per cent to 26,007, the S&P 500 gained 0.08 per cent to 2,884 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.38 per cent to 7,863. Early Thursday, Asian share markets were wobbly. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.03 per cent while Japan's Nikkei inched up 0.1 per cent.

In commodity markets, oil prices slipped to near seven-month lows. International benchmark Brent crude futures fell 2.5 per cent to $57.44 a barrel, while US crude dropped 2.5 per cent to $52.31.

RESULTS TODAY

As many as 175 companies, including Page Industries and Ultratech Cement, are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.

