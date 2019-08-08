- Indices slump as RBI cuts growth forecast; Sensex down 286 points
- Pledging of shares by promoters: Sebi asks firms to disclose more details
- Economic slowdown impact: Over 20 IPOs stare at SEBI approval lapses
- Nifty products still a vital cog in SGX's equity derivatives trading wheel
- SAT upholds penalty on NDTV for disclosure lapses; firm to appeal in SC
- Declining India business pulls down Cipla's Q1 growth; US sales grow
- Near decadal low repo rate may not revive economic growth, earnings yet
- HCL Tech Q1 net falls 8% YoY to Rs 2,220 crore, EBIT falls 2.8% YoY
- Market Wrap: Sensex dips 286 pts, Nifty ends at 10,856 despite RBI rate cut
- M&M slips 4% to hit an over 5-year low post weak June quarter results
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Corporate earnings and global cues will be the biggest factors giving direction to the markets today.
Market participants will continue to track the Kashmir situation, the progress in monsoon, foreign fund flow, rupee's trajectory, and oil price movement.
SGX Nifty is indicating a flat start for domestic indices.
GLOBAL CUES
The US markets fell on Wednesday as investors rushed into the safety of US government bonds, fearing that the US-China trade war will inflict broad damage on the global economy. The Dow fell 0.09 per cent to 26,007, the S&P 500 gained 0.08 per cent to 2,884 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.38 per cent to 7,863. Early Thursday, Asian share markets were wobbly. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.03 per cent while Japan's Nikkei inched up 0.1 per cent.
In commodity markets, oil prices slipped to near seven-month lows. International benchmark Brent crude futures fell 2.5 per cent to $57.44 a barrel, while US crude dropped 2.5 per cent to $52.31.
RESULTS TODAY
As many as 175 companies, including Page Industries and Ultratech Cement, are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.
