MARKET LIVE: Sept quarter results, US-China trade deal key factors today

Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

September quarter earnings and progress in US-China trade negotiations would be the key factors driving markets on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected to sign a significant part of the trade deal with China ahead of schedule. Additionally, the US trade representative also said they were studying whether to extend tariff suspensions on $34 billion of Chinese goods. 

Gains could, however, be capped by the EU's decision to postpone Brexit up to January 31.

On Sunday, markets opened for a special one-hour Muhurat Trading session to mark the beginning of Samvat 2076. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 192 points, or 0.49 per cent higher, at 39,250 levels. On NSE, the broader Nifty50 index closed 43 points, or 0.37 per cent, higher at 11,627-mark. 

About 18 companies, including Bharti Airtel, are scheduled to announce their Q2FY20 results today. 

Asian shares scaled a three-month high on Tuesday after Wall Street hit all-time peaks amid hopes of progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks and for another dose of policy stimulus from the Federal Reserve this week.

Japan's Nikkei led the way with a rise of 0.6 per cent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan crept up 0.2 per cent.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a flat to positive start for the domestic indices. 

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.56 per cent to score a record closing peak, while the Dow rose 0.49 per cent and the Nasdaq inched up 1.01 per cent during the overnight trade on Monday. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

