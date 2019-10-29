Govt likely to order SFIO probe into financial irregularities at DHFL

-
ALSO READ
Govt likely to order SFIO probe into Jet over fund diversion allegations
Govt orders probe into grounded Jet Airways, SFIO summons Naresh Goyal
Rising workload: Govt plans to treble SFIO staff strength in 3-4 months
Deposit Rs 18,000 crore and you're free to go abroad: HC to Naresh Goyal
IL&FS case: SFIO recommends action against auditors, steps to recoup losses
-
The government is likely to order an SFIO probe on the financial irregularities at troubled mortgage firm DHFL soon, an official said.
The Registrar of Companies, Mumbai office, has submitted its report on Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs a couple of days ago, an official said.
There is good enough reason to refer the DHFL matter to Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), the official said adding, the report indicates fund diversion and siphoning.
The matter will be referred to the agency in the next few days, the official added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU