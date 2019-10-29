JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt likely to order SFIO probe into financial irregularities at DHFL

There is good enough reason to refer the DHFL matter to SFIO, an official said adding, the report indicates fund diversion and siphoning

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The move by AION could affect promoter Kapil Wadhawan’s search for a strategic investor in the firm
DHFL

The government is likely to order an SFIO probe on the financial irregularities at troubled mortgage firm DHFL soon, an official said.

The Registrar of Companies, Mumbai office, has submitted its report on Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs a couple of days ago, an official said.

There is good enough reason to refer the DHFL matter to Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), the official said adding, the report indicates fund diversion and siphoning.

The matter will be referred to the agency in the next few days, the official added.
First Published: Tue, October 29 2019. 13:16 IST

