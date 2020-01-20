- Indian Hotels to VIP, 10 small and midcaps that may perform well in 2020
MARKET LIVE: Benchmarks set to open higher; TCS, RIL, HDFC Bank in focus
Catch all the live market updates here.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The week ahead will be dominated by the ongoing corporate results and the countdown to the Union Budget. Investors will first react to earnings of some index heavyweights which were announced post market hours on Friday and throughout the weekend.
TCS reported a muted 0.2 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,118 crore for the third quarter while Reliance Industries posted a 13.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to a record Rs 11,640 crore in the October-December period of FY20. For HDFC Bank, Q3 profit jumped 33 per cent, but asset quality weakened and provisions spiked.
RESULT CORNER
A total of 26 companies, including Just Dial, KEI Industries, and ICICI Securities, are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings later in the day.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares neared a 20-month top on Monday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.1 per cent, after notching its highest close since June 2018. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.2 per cent to be near its highest in 15 months. Australia’s main index scored another all-time peak and South Korea was near its best level since October 2018. The SGX Nifty was trading higher, indicating a positive start for domestic indices.
In commodities, concerns about a cut in supply from Libya sent oil prices higher and Brent crude futures rose 79 cents to $65.71 a barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters)
