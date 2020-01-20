Adani Enterprises denies wrongdoing in coal supply contracts case

on Monday said that it has not done anything wrong in supply of the dry-fuel amid reports that the CBI registered a case against the company for alleged contract irregularities.

In its FIR filed last week after a detailed preliminary enquiry in the matter, the CBI booked Ltd, the then NCCF chairman Virender Singh, the then managing director G P Gupta and senior advisor SC Singhal under IPC sections related to alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating under Indian Penal Code and Provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, officials said on Thursday.

In a clarification to the BSE, the company said: "In this context, please note that the subject matter is an old one. The company has complied with the process, all formalities and relevant laws for the subject supply of coal. The company has not done anything wrong in supply of coal."



The company further said that it is a preliminary investigation report only and added that it shall respond to the same and shall also put forth the factual position to the authority.

The shares of were trading at Rs 225.35 a piece on BSE, down 1.31 per cent from the previous close.