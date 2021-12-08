MARKETS: SGX Nifty up over 150 pts ahead of RBI policy outcome

-
LIVE market updates: Benchmark indices look set to open higher ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision. At 8:15 AM, the SGX Nifty was at 17,326 compared with Nifty's spot close of 17,177 on Tuesday.
That apart, positive news flow around market heavyweight Reliance Industries, along with firm global set-up may support the sentiment.
Primary market
Shriram Properties' IPO will open for subscription today. The company plans to raise up to Rs 600 crore by way of public issue of equity shares in the price band of Rs 113 to Rs 118.
Global cues
