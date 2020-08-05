- Indices post biggest jump in 7 weeks; RIL, HDFC bank top gainers
- India Inc can now move Sebi to settle dispute with proxy advisory firms
- Oil rebounds with equities offsetting the return of Opec+ supply
- Axis Bank sets a floor price of Rs 442.19 per equity share for QIP
- Sebi decides to decentralise portfolio managers registration work
- Sebi bans 4 entities for providing unauthorised investment advice
- Exide: Replacement demand, undemanding valuations to support revenues
- RIL's heft adds to fund managers' woes as stock makes up 20% of Sensex
- Asset quality uncertainty, weak credit growth take toll on banking funds
- Change in assets under management, a near-term challenge for AMCs
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a subdued start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
On the global front, Wall Street ended higher after a choppy session on Tuesday, lifted by Apple and energy stocks. Asia shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, following a choppy trading session on Wall Street and losses in Europe.
In commodities, oil prices fell for the first time in four days while gold scaled an all-time peak, rising above the key $2,000 mark.
(With inputs from Reuters)
