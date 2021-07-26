JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty skids 100 pts; RIL, ICICI Bank, ITC in focus

Stock market LIVE: Axis Bank, DLF, L&T, SBI Life, Tata Motors, and Vedanta are among the 43 companies slated to report their Q1 results today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE markets update: The Street would react to the Q1 earnings by RIL, ITC and ICICI Bank among others in early trade today. Around 7.50 am, SGX Nifty was down 85 points at 15,770, indicating a weak start for benchmark indices.

Earnings today
Axis Bank, DLF, L&T, SBI Life, Tata Motors, and Vedanta are among the 43 companies slated to report their Q1 results today.

Global cues
Asian shares struggled to rally in early trade as super-strong US earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street. Nasdaq futures were up 0.1 per cent in early trade while S&P500 futures were steady.

Japan's Nikkei bounced 1.6 per cent in early trade but was off a seven-month low. Hong Kong dropped about 2 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was down 0.3 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index increased 0.2 per cent.

