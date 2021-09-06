JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Nifty eyes 17,400; RIL, PNB among key stocks in focus

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The Nifty50 index could make a dash towards 17,400 today, suggests SGX Nifty. The latter was at 17,391 levels, up 32 points, at 8.05 AM.

Globally, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.6 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was mildly below the flat line, and Australia's ASX 200 declined nearly 1 per cent. US markets are shut today on account of Labor Day holiday.

