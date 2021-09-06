- Market Ahead Podcast, Sep 6: Factors that could guide markets this week
- Top five digital brokers corner over half of industry's active client base
- Investors shift focus to large-cap category in August, shows data
- India only overweight among the top four global emerging markets
- Street signs: Arbitrage opportunity in Just Dial, TJL stock gains & more
- After nearly a year, RIL again becomes a rally champion on Dalal Street
- Amid rising spread in bond yields, FPIs net buyers in Aug, invest Rs 16k cr
- Adani, Vedanta, Birla groups lead Indian equity markets boom in 2021
- M-cap of 9 of top-10 most-valued firms jumps over Rs 2.93 trillion
- Global trends to guide markets in holiday-shortened week: Analysts
MARKET LIVE: Nifty eyes 17,400; RIL, PNB among key stocks in focus
Stock market LIVE: Nifty could make a dash for 17,400 in today's session, suggests SGX Nifty
LIVE market updates: The Nifty50 index could make a dash towards 17,400 today, suggests SGX Nifty. The latter was at 17,391 levels, up 32 points, at 8.05 AM.
Globally, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.6 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was mildly below the flat line, and Australia's ASX 200 declined nearly 1 per cent. US markets are shut today on account of Labor Day holiday.
