MARKET LIVE: Weak start on cards for indices; RIL, Zomato in focus
Stock market Live: In Asia, Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi were down 0.2 per cent each
Live market updates: After an extended weekend, market participants have a host of news flows to digest on Monday. On the positive front, bulls would want to re-stamp their authority, taking cues from healthy macroeconomic data and steady fund flows. On the negative front, index heavyweight Reliance Industries could put pressure on the indices today after the company delayed the launch of its much-awaited Jio PhoneNext due to chip shortage.
Moreover, worries on the possible timing of the US Fed tapering and the spread of the Delta variant could weigh on the market sentiment.
At 7:30 AM, SGX Nifty was down 89 points at 17,351 levels. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi were down 0.2 per cent each, while Australia's ASX200 was up 0.34 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng, meanwhile, dropped nearly 2 per cent on China's crackdown.
