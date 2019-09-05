JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Global cues, rupee's trajectory, oil price movement, and stock-specific action will influence market direction today even as investors worry about the slowdown in the domestic economy.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday made it mandatory for banks to link all their fresh retail loans to an external benchmark, effective October 1 — the central bank’s repo rate being one such benchmark. READ MORE

GLOBAL CUES

Wall Street’s main indexes rebounded on Wednesday, after robust economic data from China, easing tensions in Hong Kong and British lawmakers’ approval of a law to delay Brexit provided relief to investors worried about global growth. The Dow Jones rose 0.91 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.08 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.3 per cent.

Asian stocks perked up on Thursday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.24 per cent, Japan's Nikkei gained 1.09 per cent, and Australian shares increased by 0.33 per cent.

Oil prices rose more than 4 per cent on Wednesday and Brent futures rose $2.44, to settle at $60.70 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

