- National Stock Exchange system hit by glitch in final minutes of trade
- Why high cash calls could be a double-edged sword for fund managers
- Limited liability partnerships may lose sheen as new tax rates kick in
- Double tax relief expands room for growth of hotel firms; stocks rise
- Debenture trustee sells Rs 200 crore of Zee Entertainment shares
- Higher earnings hope powers Sensex run; analysts expect it to touch 45,000
- Excess surcharge paid by FPIs to be adjusted in future tax payments
- Significant upside hinges on demand revival in cement industry: Analysts
- Lower tax rates won't change fundamental concerns for banking stocks
- Here's why cut in corporate taxes failed to cheer the mining sector
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The domestic markets extended gains on Monday riding on optimism in investor sentiment triggered by the corporation tax rate cut. However, after the stellar gains over the past two days, there may not be further room for stocks to edge higher, analysts say. READ MORE
Meanwhile, in the absence of any major domestic macroeconomic data announcements scheduled, investors will look at global cues, rupee's trajectory against the US dollar, crude oil movement, investment pattern by foreign investors, and stock-specific developments for market direction today.
On the global front, investors will continue to track any development on the US-China trade talk front.
GLOBAL CUES
U.S. stocks barely budged on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.06 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.01 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped or 0.06 per cent. Asian shares followed suit. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up just 0.03 per cent while Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.10 per cent after a market holiday on Monday.
Oil prices dipped slightly. Brent crude futures fell 0.45 per cent to $64.48 a barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More