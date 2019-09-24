JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices

New Delhi 

The domestic markets extended gains on Monday riding on optimism in investor sentiment triggered by the corporation tax rate cut. However, after the stellar gains over the past two days, there may not be further room for stocks to edge higher, analysts say. READ MORE
 
Meanwhile, in the absence of any major domestic macroeconomic data announcements scheduled, investors will look at global cues, rupee's trajectory against the US dollar, crude oil movement, investment pattern by foreign investors, and stock-specific developments for market direction today.

On the global front, investors will continue to track any development on the US-China trade talk front.

GLOBAL CUES

U.S. stocks barely budged on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.06 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.01 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped or 0.06 per cent. Asian shares followed suit. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up just 0.03 per cent while Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.10 per cent after a market holiday on Monday.

Oil prices dipped slightly. Brent crude futures fell 0.45 per cent to $64.48 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

