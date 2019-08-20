- Spandana Sphoorty Financial shares fail to shine on debut, end at Rs 855
- Colgate loses grip as market share in toothpaste segment down 52%
- Coffee Day shares end 16-day losing streak, hit 5% upper circuit
- Street cautious on NMDC despite volumes, realisations gain; stock falls
- Valuation hurdle for Ujjivan and Equitas SFBs; stocks fall over 1%
- Correction fails to rein in expensive market valuation, say analysts
- Disclosure lapses: Sebi puts stricter regulations for listed companies
- Market Wrap, Aug 19: Sensex slips 316 pts from day's high, ends 52 pts up
- BSE to expand commodity derivatives with slew of new contracts next quarter
- Aavas Financiers rallies 90% so far in 2019 on FPI buying
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will look at global cues, rupee trajectory, and oil price movement for market direction today. They will also await any measures the government might announce to spur growth.
Stocks of non-banking financial firms may be in focus today after the government said such firms would no longer have to maintain a certain level of redemption reserves against them. READ MORE
On the taxation front, the Direct Tax Code (DTC) task force has recommended a significant increase in the highest income tax slabs, besides slashing the corporate tax rate to an even rate of 25 per cent for both domestic and foreign companies, as per this Business Standard report.
NEW LISTING
Sterling & Wilson Solar Limited will be listed on the bourses today.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares extended their gains on Tuesday as hopes for stimulus in major economies tempered anxiety about a global recession. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.04 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei jumped 0.47 per cent. The improved mood was helped by a rally on Wall Street overnight, with the S&P 500 gaining 1.21 per cent and the Dow Jones up 0.96 per cent.
Oil prices gained roughly 2 per cent on Monday, with Brent crude settling at $59.74 a barrel, up 1.88 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
