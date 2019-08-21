- Investors play safe, shift to large liquid schemes after IL&FS crisis
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In the absence of any key domestic cue, market participants will track global cues, rupee trajectory, oil price, and stock specific action for market direction today as they continue to await any economic stimulus announcement by the government
They will also follow the release of the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy meeting later in the day. The central bank lowered the repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.40 per cent during its August meeting.
As per reports, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI's) board will meet in Mumbai today during which it may introduce a slew of reforms, including greater checks on credit rating agencies and for rewarding informants in insider trading cases with up to Rs 1 crore reward, among other things.
On the global front, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had to confront China over trade even if it caused short-term harm to the US economy "because Beijing had been cheating Washington for decades".
GLOBAL CUES
Financial shares led US stocks lower on Tuesday. The Dow and the Nasdaq fell 0.7 per cent each while the S&P 500 lost 0.8 per cent. Asian shares followed suit on Wednesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.6 per cent. Australian shares were 0.8 per cent lower and South Korea's KOSPI index was a shade weaker.
In commodities markets, US crude dipped 2 cents to $56.11 per barrel while Brent added 5 cents to $60.08
(With inputs from Reuters)
