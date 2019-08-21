NDTV's Prannoy Roy, wife, former CEO booked for alleged FDI norms violation

The CBI has booked promoters and his wife Radhika Roy, and others in connection with alleged violation of foreign direct investment rules, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency has also booked the media outlet's former CEO Vikramaditya Chandra under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, they said.

It is alleged that the company floated 32 subsidiaries in several tax haven countries to bring foreign funds to India through sham transactions, they said.