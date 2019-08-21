JUST IN
Business Standard

NDTV's Prannoy Roy, wife, former CEO booked for alleged FDI norms violation

It is alleged that the company floated 32 subsidiaries in several tax haven countries to bring foreign funds to India through sham transactions

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prannoy Roy

The CBI has booked NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy, and others in connection with alleged violation of foreign direct investment rules, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency has also booked the media outlet's former CEO Vikramaditya Chandra under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, they said.

It is alleged that the company floated 32 subsidiaries in several tax haven countries to bring foreign funds to India through sham transactions, they said.
First Published: Wed, August 21 2019. 14:15 IST

