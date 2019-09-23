- Top business promoters richer by Rs 1.33 trn after Friday's market rally
- Corporate earnings boost could give more legs to market rally: Experts
- Street signs: Tyre stocks jump, eyes on Bharat-22 ETF components, and more
- Companies undergoing financial turmoil miss the Dalal Street party
- Mutual funds deploy dry powder as corporate tax cut boosts sentiment
- Won't be surprised to see Nifty at 12,000: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC CEO
- Tax cuts a booster for consumer companies ahead of festive season: Analysts
- Top 1,000 listed firms may see tax savings of Rs 37k cr on tax cut: Crisil
- FPIs withdraw Rs 4,193 crore from capital markets in September so far
- Market celebrates corporate tax cut with biggest rally in 10 years
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian markets may add to the historic gains made on Friday with most analysts revising upwards the Sensex targets as they see the tax cuts boosting corporate earnings significantly. The markets had rallied 5 per cent on Friday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered a surprise cut in corporate tax rates, and experts say there is a scope for the markets to rally another 5 per cent from current levels READ MORE
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares started higher on Monday on hopes of an interim Sino-US tariff deal after the two countries described their talks as “productive” and “constructive”.
Japan's Nikkei opened 0.2 per cent higher while Australian shares added 0.5 per cent. South Korea's Kospi was a touch weaker. That left MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.5 per cent. At 7 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX Nifty) was trading 56 points higher, suggesting a positive opening for domestic indices.
In commodities, oil gained more than 1 per cent as Middle East tensions remained elevated. Brent crude futures jumped 1.2 per cent, or 75 cents, to $65.03 a barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More