MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

The Indian markets may add to the historic gains made on Friday with most analysts revising upwards the Sensex targets as they see the tax cuts boosting corporate earnings significantly. The markets had rallied 5 per cent on Friday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered a surprise cut in corporate tax rates, and experts say there is a scope for the markets to rally another 5 per cent from current levels READ MORE

GLOBAL CUES

Asian shares started higher on Monday on hopes of an interim Sino-US tariff deal after the two countries described their talks as “productive” and “constructive”.

Japan's Nikkei opened 0.2 per cent higher while Australian shares added 0.5 per cent. South Korea's Kospi was a touch weaker. That left MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.5 per cent. At 7 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX Nifty) was trading 56 points higher, suggesting a positive opening for domestic indices. 

In commodities, oil gained more than 1 per cent as Middle East tensions remained elevated. Brent crude futures jumped 1.2 per cent, or 75 cents, to $65.03 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

