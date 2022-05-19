- Has the crash in mid, small-caps bottomed out?
- Equities snap two-day rally in see-saw trade
- Oil rates fall 2% as US refiners ramp up output, equities retreat
- Bharti Airtel trades weak despite strong Q4; down 5% from intra-day high
- US dollar rebounds after Fed chair Powell reaffirms hawkish outlook
- Amfi category: Adani Power, BoB, Cholamandalam may enter large cap space
- Ruchi Soya hits upper circuit on buyout of Patanjali's food retail business
- Dr Reddy's Q4 PAT may rise 28% YoY; margins likely to fall, say analysts
- LIC's listing-day show second-worst globally for big IPOs this year
- Will ATF price hike, Jet Airways' return hurt IndiGo, Spicejet's stocks?
MARKET LIVE: Gap-down start on cards for Sensex, Nifty amid global selloff
Stock market live updates: As of 8:00 AM, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 15,919, hinting at an opening loss of 300 points for the Nifty benchmark.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
As of 8:00 AM, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 15,919, hinting at an opening loss of 300 points for the Nifty benchmark.
In the US, the S&P 500 (down 4 per cent) and Dow Jones (down 3.6 per cent) logged their biggest losses since June 2020, and the Nasdaq plunged 4.7 per cent on weak earnings.
Further in Asia - Nikkei and Taiwan were the major losers down over 2 per cent each. Invetsors remain on the edge due to high inflation and its likely impact on corporate earnings. The UK reported a 40-year high inflation at 9 per cent , which has dented sentiment globally.
Today, the weekly F&O expiry will be an added factor that may keep the market sentiment bogged down.
Today, the weekly F&O expiry will be an added factor that may keep the market sentiment bogged down.
That said, among stocks, Ashok Leyland, Bosch, Chambal Fertilisers, Container Corporation, Dr.Reddy’s will be in focus ahead of their March quarter results.
ITC will also be on the radar as the company has reported a 11.6 per cent YoY growth in Q4 net at Rs 4,259.68 crore led by growth across segments.
In the primary market, Paradeep Phosphates IPO was subscribed up to 51 per cent so far, with bids for retail quota up to 95 per cent of the allotted quantity. The IPO closes today.
Ethos too was off to a steady start. The IPO which closes on May 20 was subscribed up 27 per cent with retail subscription at 53 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More