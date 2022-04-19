- What next for markets after the Monday mayhem?
- Stocks slip on earnings setback, inflation data; Sensex falls 1,172 points
- Don't see significant slowdown in retail flows: Tata AIA Life's Patil
- Jwalamukhi Investment sells 3.26 mn TVS Motor shares worth Rs 212 cr
- Use of blockchain for security and covenant monitoring becomes operational
- BSE IT index sheds 4.76% in biggest single-day drop in nearly two years
- HDFC Bank shares tumble nearly 5%; m-cap down Rs 38,541 cr
- Investor wealth tumbles over Rs 2.58 trn as markets plunge
- SAT grants interim relief to ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna in Yogi matter
- Indian bond yields off session highs on short-covering; rupee slumps
Market LIVE: Muted open likely for Sensex, Nifty as SGX Nifty marginally up
Stock market live updates: At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting 17,250 levels, 20-odd points up from their previous close.
The Sensex and Nifty shed up to 2 per cent on Monday, dragged by weak Q4 results of Infosys and HDFC Bank, and subdued sentiment.
Globally, too, surging inflation and likelihood of aggressive rate hikes by the US Fed continues to keep investors cautious. Fed's St. Louis President James Bullard said the US inflation is far too high and that the central bank needs to move quickly to raise interest rates with multiple half-point hikes, keeping a rate increases of 75 basis points on the table.
Back home, Q4 results of ACC, L&T Infotech, Tata Steel Long and Mastek are slated to be announced.
Among others, AU Small Finance Bank may be in focus as the company will consider a bonus share issue along with results on April 26.
Manappuram Finance will also be eyed as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a fine of over Rs 17 lakh on the non-banking finance company for violating KYC guidelines as well as norms related to prepaid payment instruments.
Global cues
Overnight, the US indices ended marginally lower after see-sawing between zones amidst positive earnings growth and fears of economic slowdown going ahead as the Russia-Ukraine war prolongs. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq slipped 0.1 per cent each, while the S&P 500 ended nearly unchanged.
Oil prices rose on Monday as outages in Libya weighed on the tight supply concerns. Brent crude futures rose 1.3 per cent to $113.16 a barrel, and WTI oil was up 1.2 per cent at $109.81 a barrel.
Meanwhile, select markets in Asia were seen holding smart gains on Tuesday morning. Straits Times and Taiwan had rallied more than a per cent each, while Kospi too added 0.8 per cent. Nikkei and Shanghai Composite were up 0.1 per cent each, while Hang Seng plunged 1.8 per cent.
