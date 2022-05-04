- Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, HDFC, AEL, AWL, SpiceJet, Titan, BoB, NTPC
MARKET LIVE: Flat start likely for Sensex, Nifty; LIC IPO, Tata Steel eyed
Stock market live updates: At 7:20 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 17,083 levels, unchanged from their previous close, hinting at a muted start for the Nifty benchmark.
Stock market live updates: The key benchmark indices are heading for a flat start on Wednesday, as per trends indicated by the SGX Nifty.
At 7:20 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 17,083 levels, unchanged from their previous close, and hinting at a muted start for the Nifty benchmark.
All eyes will be on the LIC IPO, that opens for subscription today. The Rs 21,000-crore public offer will be the biggest issue ever on the Dalal Street. Read here to find out what brokerages recommend.
That apart, the crucial US Fed interest rate decision to be announced later tonight will also be closely monitored, where a 50-bps rate hike is widely expected.
The likely trajectory of how the central bank would tackle record high inflation from hereon will also be on investors' watch.
That apart, the Fed's balance sheet reduction program, which may begin in June, will be among the key monitorables.
Back home, market action will be stock-specific amid the earnings season. ABB, Adani Green, Aptech, Bombay Dyeing, Car Trade, Equitas Bank, Havells, and Kotak Bank are slated to announce their Q4 results today. Read more
Global cues
US stocks slightly rose on Tuesday. The S&P 500 climbed 0.48 per cent, the Dow Jones gained 0.20 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22 per cent.
In Asia, stocks were mixed in early trades on Wednesday. The Kospi and the S&P/ASX 200 rose up to 0.2 per cent, Strait Times was flat, while Hang Seng fell 0.4 per cent. Markets in mainland China and Japan are closed for holidays.
Oil prices also rose this morning after data showed a decline in US crude and fuel stockpiles. Brent crude futures were up 0.7 per cent to $105.7 a barrel and WTI futures rose 0.8 per cent to $103.2 a barrel.
