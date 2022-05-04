In a surprise move, RBI raises repo rate by 40 bps to 4.40 per cent

-
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has unanimously voted to increase repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 per cent with immediate effect.
The rate hike is seen as reversal of rate action of May 2020 and it is in-line with stance of withdrawal of accommodation, the governor said, adding the repo rate increased for the first time since August, 2018.
The governor said MPC ensured inflation remains aligned with the target while Indian economy has shown resilience helped by favourable policies despite the inflationary pressures.
As the shortages, volatility in commodity and financial markets are becoming more acute, Das said the MPC have deployed both conventional and unconventional tools to support growth.
The Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) will also be increased to 50 basis points to 4.5 per cent with effect from May 21, and the hike will lead to withdrawal of Rs 87,000 crore, he said.
The yield on 10-year benchmark bond spiked 7.4 per cent after the news.
The last time such an unscheduled statement was made by Governor Shaktikanta Das was during the peak of the first wave of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in May. In May, RBI called an unscheduled meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) – the rate setting body – and announced a 40 bps cut in the repo rate. In March 2020 also – just after a nationwide lockdown was announced to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic – the central bank pre-poned the policy review meeting ( which was scheduled for April) and announced a 75 bps rate cut.
On Monday, the central board of the RBI approved the nomination of Rajiv Ranjan as a member of the MPC. Ranjan replaced Mridul Saggar who retired on April 30. Ranjan is the third internal member (ex-officio) of the MPC. The next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for June 6-8.
In the last policy meeting, in April, the MPC shifted its focus to tackle inflation after the Russian invasion of Ukraine led to a surge in commodity prices including crude oil. The central bank also revised its inflation projection sharply and cut growth estimates.
The MPC said the focus would be on "withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth". Though RBI said it had decided to remain ‘accommodative’, the word stance was dropped from the resolution. Annual inflation rate in India increased to 6.95 per cent in March 2022, the highest since October 2020, and above the market forecasts of 6.35 per cent.
