- Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, M&M, Laurus Labs, Tata Consumer, Auto, OMCs
- Sebi likely to overhaul CIS regulations at board meeting next week
- PKH Ventures files draft papers for IPO with Sebi
- Sebi levies Rs 5 lakh penalty on Axis Bank
- Ruchi Soya FPO subscribed 12% on Day 1
- Zee Entertainment shares rally nearly 17%; mcap jumps Rs 4,139.83 cr
- 'Better valuations, oil price fall will make Indian equities attractive'
- Fund houses launch mid-, small-cap NFOs as valuations turns attractive
- Shoppers Stop extends gain after promoters up stake; surges 45% in 1 month
- 4.8% of $10.7 trillion Indian household assets are in equities: Jefferies
Market LIVE: Muted start likely as SGX Nifty up 50 pts amid feeble cues
Stock market live updates: Markets will closely monitor EU summit's last day meetings for any cues on likely bans on Russia energy imports.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The markets ended the previous choppy session with marginal losses as investors continue to be on the wait and watch mode amid uncertainties of the Russia-Ukraine war.
Markets will closely monitor EU summit's last day meetings for any cues on likely bans on Russia energy imports. Meanwhile, US President Biden has warned that the US will respond to Russia if Putin uses chemical or biological weapons.
Back home, in the primary market, Ruchi Soya follow-on public offer was subscribed 12 per cent at the end of Day 1 of the offer period.
Among stocks today, Axis Bank will be in focus as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Thursday, levied a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Axis Bank for flouting merchant banking (MB) regulations. The matter dates back to a period between August 2016 and August 2019.
This apart, oil retailers will also be on the radar as petrol and diesel prices have been hiked again today by an additonal 80 paise.
Among stocks today, Axis Bank will be in focus as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Thursday, levied a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Axis Bank for flouting merchant banking (MB) regulations. The matter dates back to a period between August 2016 and August 2019.
This apart, oil retailers will also be on the radar as petrol and diesel prices have been hiked again today by an additonal 80 paise.
Global cues
The US markets bounced back on Thursday. Dow Jones ended a per cent higher, the S&P 500 jumped 1.4 per cent and Nasdaq soared 2 per cent.
Oil prices slid 2 per cent on Thursday as EU countries remained divided on direct sanctions over Russian oil & gas. Brent and WTI crude oil futures dropped $2.57 and $2.59 to $119.03 and $112.34 a barrel, respectively.
Major markets in Asia exhibited a mixed trend on Friday morning. Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite were down 0.9 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively. Nikkei, Kospi and Taiwan were down 0.1-0.3 per cent each. Straits Times, however, was up 0.5 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More