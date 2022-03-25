JUST IN
Market LIVE: Muted start likely as SGX Nifty up 50 pts amid feeble cues

Stock market live updates: Markets will closely monitor EU summit's last day meetings for any cues on likely bans on Russia energy imports.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market live updates: The key benchmark indices are likely to start Friday's trade with nominal gains as per trends indicated by the SGX Nifty futures, which were quoting 17,290 levels at 8 am, hinting at a opening gain of 50-odd points on the Nifty index. 

The markets ended the previous choppy session with marginal losses as investors continue to be on the wait and watch mode amid uncertainties of the Russia-Ukraine war. 

Markets will closely monitor EU summit's last day meetings for any cues on likely bans on Russia energy imports. Meanwhile, US President Biden has warned that the US will respond to Russia if Putin uses chemical or biological weapons. 

Back home, in the primary market, Ruchi Soya follow-on public offer was subscribed 12 per cent at the end of Day 1 of the offer period.

Among stocks today, Axis Bank will be in focus as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Thursday, levied a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Axis Bank for flouting merchant banking (MB) regulations. The matter dates back to a period between August 2016 and August 2019. 

This apart, oil retailers will also be on the radar as petrol and diesel prices have been hiked again today by an additonal 80 paise.

Global cues

The US markets bounced back on Thursday. Dow Jones ended a per cent higher, the S&P 500 jumped 1.4 per cent and Nasdaq soared 2 per cent.

Oil prices slid 2 per cent on Thursday as EU countries remained divided on direct sanctions over Russian oil & gas. Brent and WTI crude oil futures dropped $2.57 and $2.59 to $119.03 and $112.34 a barrel, respectively.

Major markets in Asia exhibited a mixed trend on Friday morning. Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite were down 0.9 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively. Nikkei, Kospi and Taiwan were down 0.1-0.3 per cent each. Straits Times, however, was up 0.5 per cent. 

