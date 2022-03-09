- Will assembly poll outcome be a non-event for the markets?
- Stocks to Watch: MTNL, Sun Pharma, Airlines, Adani Ports, Bharat Forge
- Ukraine crisis: Oil prices surge as US and Britain cut off Russian crude
- Norway's sovereign wealth fund puts Adani Ports on its watch list
- HDFC raises Rs 10,000 crore through debentures at 7.18%
- Vikram Limaye opts out of 2nd term as NSE CEO & MD, says 'not interested'
- Indices snap four-session losing streak; Infosys rises over 2%
- Crude oil price spike likely to trigger interest in ethanol programme
- Sebi raises investment limit via UPI to Rs 5 lakh for retail investors
- Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 2.51 trillion as stocks rebound
Market LIVE updates: Muted open likely as SGX Nifty drops; Brent at $131
Stock market live updates: The SGX Nifty futures were quoting 15,954 levels vs 16,010 closing of the previous day, that is 40-50 points down.
It remains to be seen which direction the equity markets may take today as the US banned Russian oil & gas imports with the UK also to phase out oil imports by the end of the year. This has been the most stringnent measure taken so far against the Russian regime.
Hence, oil prices could continue to see further surge, which may keep investors on the edge. FIIs sold Rs 8,142.6 Crores of shares on Wednesday, highest single-day sell value since Feb 26, 2021.
Back home, state election results are just a day away, investors will likely take note of the exit polls prior to that.
Among stocks, airlines may remain in focus as scheduled international passenger flights have been allowed to resume on March 27, two years after a ban was imposed to prevent Covid-19 cases from spreading.
Global cues
The US markets ended marginally in red amid high volatility on Tuesday. Dow Jones and the S&P 500 declined 0.6 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively, while Nasdaq was down 0.3 per cent.
Crude oil prices climbed higher, but once again ended off the day’s high on Tuesday. Brent crude settled 3.9 per cent higher at $127.98 a barrel as against the day’s high of $131.27. WTI crude futures were up 3.6 per cent at $123.70 a barrel.
Major markets in Asia were seen edging higher in early trades on Wednesday. Nikkei and Straits Times were up 0.6 per cent each. Hang Seng added 0.3 per cent, while Taiwan gained 0.9 per cent.
