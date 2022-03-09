JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Market LIVE updates: Muted open likely as SGX Nifty drops; Brent at $131

Stock market live updates: The SGX Nifty futures were quoting 15,954 levels vs 16,010 closing of the previous day, that is 40-50 points down.

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Nifty

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

markets, stock market, brokers, investors, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain
Live market updates: The key benchmark indices are likely to start on a muted note as the SGX Nifty futures were down about 40-50 points in the morning as against their previous close. The futures were quoting 15,954 levels vs 16,010 closing of the previous day. 

It remains to be seen which direction the equity markets may take today as the US banned Russian oil & gas imports with the UK also to phase out oil imports by the end of the year. This has been the most stringnent measure taken so far against the Russian regime. 

Hence, oil prices could continue to see further surge, which may keep investors on the edge. FIIs sold Rs 8,142.6 Crores of shares on Wednesday, highest single-day sell value since Feb 26, 2021. 

Back home, state election results are just a day away, investors will likely take note of the exit polls prior to that. 

Among stocks, airlines may remain in focus as scheduled international passenger flights have been allowed to resume on March 27, two years after a ban was imposed to prevent Covid-19 cases from spreading.


Global cues

The US markets ended marginally in red amid high volatility on Tuesday. Dow Jones and the S&P 500 declined 0.6 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively, while Nasdaq was down 0.3 per cent.

Crude oil prices climbed higher, but once again ended off the day’s high on Tuesday. Brent crude settled 3.9 per cent higher at $127.98 a barrel as against the day’s high of $131.27. WTI crude futures were up 3.6 per cent at $123.70 a barrel.

Major markets in Asia were seen edging higher in early trades on Wednesday. Nikkei and Straits Times were up 0.6 per cent each. Hang Seng added 0.3 per cent, while Taiwan gained 0.9 per cent.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh