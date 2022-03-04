- Sensex, Nifty surrender early gains as boiling oil plays spoilsport
- Russia-Ukraine crisis: Sensex P/E multiple hits 21-month low of 24.2 times
- Assets of alternative investment funds cross Rs 6 trillion in 2021
- Indian retail investors can trade in select US stocks via NSE-IFSC platform
- Sebi asks Indiabulls to address issues where it was found non-compliant
- FPI holdings in domestic equities down 2% to $654 bn in Oct-Dec: Report
- Voda Idea surges 7%; board to consider proposal to raise funds today
- Indian 10-year bond yield at 1-month high tracking global crude, U.S. peers
- No immediate benefit for India, other EMs from Russia's MSCI, FTSE deletion
- Stock of this state-owned mining company has zoomed 120% in two months
Market LIVE updates: SGX Nifty drops 200 pts, hints lower open on weak cues
Stock market Live updates: The SGX Nifty futures were quoting 16,280 levels at 7:45 am, indicating a gap-down start of over 200 points.
This comes as talks between Ukraine and Russia have not seemed to make any headway and thus high volatility amid rising commodity and oil prices may continue.
Among individual shares, Vodafone Idea may be in focus as the promoters have decided to infuse fresh capital to the tune of Rs 14,500 crore in the company after a gap of more than two years.
Wockhardt may also be eyed as the company will issue 3 rights shares for every 10 shares held. It will issue rights shares at Rs 225 per share. The rights issue will open on March 15 and close on March 22.
This apart, IndiaMart Intermesh has entered into an agreement to invest Rs 17.01 crore in Zimyo for 10 per cent stake.
Global cues
The US stocks slipped in trade on Thursday as the Russia-Ukraine crisis kept investors on the edge. Dow Jones was down 0.3 per cent, the S&P 500 slipped 0.5 per cent and Nasdaq tanked 1.6 per cent.
Crude Oil prices, which zoomed past decade-highs, eased off a bit at close on hopes of a US-Iran nuclear deal. Brent futures declined 2.5 per cent to $110.46, and WTI crude was down 2.9 per cent at $107.67 a barrel.
Major markets in Asia were deep in red this morning. Nikkei and Hang Seng plunged 2.5 per cent each. Shanghai Composite, Kospi and Taiwan dropped around a per cent each, while Straits Times was down 0.5 per cent.
