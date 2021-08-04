- Sebi sets up an expert group to examine IPO book-building process
- Govt, RBI, Sebi watching markets closely: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
- CarTrade IPO to open between August 9-11, to raise about Rs 3,000 crore
- Q1 show, lower licence fee, work on Western Corridor drive gains in Concor
- Nykaa IPO: first profitable unicorn, led by women, to tap public markets
- Domestic investors propel Nifty past 16,000, despite sustained FPI sell-off
- Rupee gains 6 paise to close at 74.28 against US dollar
- Market Wrap Podcast, August 3: All that happened in the markets today
- AUM of India-dedicated funds rise 8.3% in H1 of CY21 to $42 billion
- Ashok Leyland hits over 2-year high on July sales data; up 18% in 4 days
MARKET LIVE: Higher start on cards likely; 4 IPOs to hit Street today
Stock market LIVE: At Rs 1,838 crore, KFC and Pizza Hut operator Devyani International is the largest IPO amongst them
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Focus will also be on the ongoing earnings season, the RBI MPC meet that will kick off today and the macroeconomic data viz Markit Services and Composite PMI numbers for July.
IPO Alert
Devyani International, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Windlas Biotech and Exxaro Tiles will hit the Street with their respective IPOs today.
At Rs 1,838 crore, KFC and Pizza Hut operator Devyani International is the largest IPO amongst them. Despite its loss-making nature, analysts have largely assigned Subscribe rating to the issue, banking on its discounted valuations and growth potential ahead.
Earnings today
Nearly 70 companies, including State Bank of India, Titan Company, Godrej Consumer Products, HPCL, and PNB Housing Finance, that are slated to report their June quarterly result.
Analysts expect SBI to report a healthy set of numbers, supported by recovery from United Breweries Group's stake sale and lower interest income reversals. They are pencilling-in a year-on-year rise in net profit between 33 per cent and 63 per cent.
Global cues
Asian shares were steady as China's clampdown and spread of Delta Covid-19 variant restrained sentiments. Japan's Topix index fell 0.4 per cent, Australia's S&P/ASX added 0.1 per cent and Hong Kong Hang Seng declined 0.2 per cent. S&P futures, meanwhile, shed 0.2 per cent and Nasdaq 0.1 per cent.
In overnight trade, Wall Street posted a strong show, with S&P ending 0.82 per cent higher at its new record close. Dow Jones added 0.8 per cent and the Nasdaq 0.55 per cent.
