MARKET LIVE: Higher start on cards likely; 4 IPOs to hit Street today

Stock market LIVE: At Rs 1,838 crore, KFC and Pizza Hut operator Devyani International is the largest IPO amongst them

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: After hitting fresh peaks on Tuesday, the benchmark indices look set to open in the green, with BSE Sensex eyeing the 54,000 mark and Nifty50 16,200. But it remains to be seen if a cautious start for Asian markets and fall in US futures dent sentiments as the session progresses. At 8:00 am, SGX Nifty was trading 75 points higher at 16,240.

Focus will also be on the ongoing earnings season, the RBI MPC meet that will kick off today and the macroeconomic data viz Markit Services and Composite PMI numbers for July.

IPO Alert
Devyani International, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Windlas Biotech and Exxaro Tiles will hit the Street with their respective IPOs today.

At Rs 1,838 crore, KFC and Pizza Hut operator Devyani International is the largest IPO amongst them. Despite its loss-making nature, analysts have largely assigned Subscribe rating to the issue, banking on its discounted valuations and growth potential ahead. 

Earnings today
Nearly 70 companies, including State Bank of India, Titan Company, Godrej Consumer Products, HPCL, and PNB Housing Finance, that are slated to report their June quarterly result.

Analysts expect SBI to report a healthy set of numbers, supported by recovery from United Breweries Group's stake sale and lower interest income reversals. They are pencilling-in a year-on-year rise in net profit between 33 per cent and 63 per cent. 

Global cues
Asian shares were steady as China's clampdown and spread of Delta Covid-19 variant restrained sentiments. Japan's Topix index fell 0.4 per cent, Australia's S&P/ASX added 0.1 per cent and Hong Kong Hang Seng declined 0.2 per cent. S&P futures, meanwhile, shed 0.2 per cent and Nasdaq 0.1 per cent.

In overnight trade, Wall Street posted a strong show, with S&P ending 0.82 per cent higher at its new record close. Dow Jones added 0.8 per cent and the Nasdaq 0.55 per cent. 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

