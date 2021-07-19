JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex sinks over 500 pts, Nifty holds 15,750 in pre-open

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Asian stocks and US futures fell early on concerns about the impact of elevated inflation and Covid-19 outbreaks on economic prospects.

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.9 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 1.2 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi index slid 0.9 per cent. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.3 per cent and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2 per cent.

The global rout looks set to extend to India too with SGX Nifty trading 235 points or 1.4 per cent lower at 15,700 around 8.05 am.

Earnings today
ACC, HCL Technologies, HDFC Life, Indian Bank and Mastek are among 25 firms slated to post their June quarter numbers today.

HCL Tech's Q1 performance is likely to be impacted due to supply-side challenges amid the second Covid-19 wave. The net profit could rise in the range of 6-11 per cent year-on-year on a 14 per cent growth in revenue (rupee terms).  

