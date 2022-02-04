JUST IN
Business Standard

MARKETS: Tepid start on cards amid weak cues; SGX Nifty flat; Paytm Q3 eyed

At 8:10 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting 17,585 level, around 30 points up from Nifty's spot close the previous day.

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The benchmark indices are expected to open on a muted note on Friday after a sell-off session the day before. At 8:10 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting 17,585 level, around 30 points up from Nifty's spot close the previous day.

Today, majors ITC and Titan may see action after the two reported their Q3 results on Thursday. The cigarettes-to-hotels major reported a 14.8 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net at Rs 4,118.80 crore in Q3FY22, led by growth across segments, whereas the latter reported a sharp 91 per cent YoY surge in Q3 profit to Rs 1,004 crore.

That apart, Bank of India, Devyani International, Paytm, Tata Steel, Shree Cement, Bank of India, InterGlobe Aviation and Vijaya Diagnostics will be in focus ahead of their Q3 earnings today.

In the primary markets, ‘Manyavar’ brand owner Vedant Fashions IPO opens for subscription today. The company plans to raise up to Rs 3,150 crore. The price band of the issue is fixed at Rs 824 to Rs 866 per share.


Global cues

Overnight in the US, stocks snapped their 4-day winning run as Facebook-owner Meta Platforms registered the biggest-ever single day fall in value by an US company. Its market cap eroded by $200 bn on account of a 26.4 per cent fall in the share price. The earlier dubious record was held by Apple, when it shed $180 billion value in a single day on September 3, 2020.

The Dow Jones shed 1.5 per cent, the S&P 500 index dropped 2.4 per cent and the Nasdaq plunged 3.7 per cent on Thursday.

Meanwhile, oil prices spiraled higher on Thursday as a winter storm across the central, northeast US added to the supply woes. Brent Crude surged 1.8 per cent to $91.11 a barrel, and WTI Crude soared 2.1 per cent to $90.27 a barrel.

First Published: Fri, February 04 2022. 08:19 IST

